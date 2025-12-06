Business NewsNationalFrom Personal Artefacts To Rare Books: Check Photos Of B R Ambedkar's Legacy
From Personal Artefacts To Rare Books: Check Photos Of B R Ambedkar's Legacy

In a fitting tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the dome of the college was converted into a museum in 2013-2014

06 Dec 2025
In a fitting tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the dome of the college was converted into a museum in 2013-2014. (Photo: PTI)
In a fitting tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the dome of the college was converted into a museum in 2013-2014. (Photo: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Milind College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar doesn’t just boast the distinction of being Marathwada’s first degree college; it is a repository for memories, personal artefacts and books of its founder, Dr B R Ambedkar, all of which continue to serve as an inspiration to its students.

Established by Dr Ambedkar’s Peoples Education Society on June 21, 1950, the institution in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra was a beacon of hope for education in the area, keeping students from having to travel all the way to Hyderabad for higher studies.

Dr Ambedkar oversaw his vision come to fruition every step of the way and visited the site whenever possible to review the construction work when the college was being built, an official from the college said.

A renowned jurist, Dr Ambedkar, whose death anniversary on December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, was a revolutionary thinker who created a blueprint for a caste-free India.

In a fitting tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the dome of the college was converted into a museum in 2013-2014 to preserve articles he used, such as his stick, chairs, bed, table, napkins, cups, plates and kettles, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Dr Shantilal Rathod, the principal of the college, said, 'We have conserved several articles that belonged to Dr Ambedkar. Apart from this, we also have around 1,000 books that he had for reference during his illustrious career.'

The jottings Dr Ambedkar made in these books, and his notes, were still legible, he said. "We take care of these books, and conservation work is undertaken every year. These books were probably brought in from Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence," Rathod said.

He said the rich legacy of Dr Ambedkar continues to inspire students who pass through the hallowed corridors of the institution.

"This is a heritage connected to someone who has contributed immensely to the country. Dr Ambedkar’s personal artefacts and notes are a legacy that encourages students to study and work hard,' Rathod said.

