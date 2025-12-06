From Personal Artefacts To Rare Books: Check Photos Of B R Ambedkar's Legacy

Milind College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar doesn’t just boast the distinction of being Marathwada’s first degree college; it is a repository for memories, personal artefacts and books of its founder, Dr B R Ambedkar, all of which continue to serve as an inspiration to its students.

Established by Dr Ambedkar’s Peoples Education Society on June 21, 1950, the institution in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra was a beacon of hope for education in the area, keeping students from having to travel all the way to Hyderabad for higher studies.