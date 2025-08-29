From Bamboo To Fuel: Japan To Provide Rs 3,585 Crore To Boost India's Ethanol Drive

Japan is set to provide up to 60 billion yen (around Rs 3,584.5 crore) in public and private financing for a national project in India that will convert bamboo biomass into fuel, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The initiative forms part of Tokyo’s wider push towards cleaner energy and marks the largest-ever financing by Japanese institutions in northeastern India.

According to Nikkei Asia, the project has been identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a flagship initiative under India-Japan collaboration. It is being spearheaded by state-run Power Finance Corporation.

Funding will come from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, alongside private-sector lenders, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The loan will be extended through PFC to Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt., which will run the project.