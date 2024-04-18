From Alia Bhatt To Sakshi Malik, Meet The Indians On TIME's '100 Most Influential People Of 2024' List
TIME will celebrate the 2024 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people at the TIME100 Summit on April 24 and the TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City.
Many Indians and people of Indian origin, including actor Alia Bhatt and wrestler Sakshi Malik, have secured a spot on TIME magazine's list of the '100 most influential people of 2024'.
Categorised into sections such as 'artists', 'icons', and 'titans', the 21st edition of this annual list highlights the global impact of the world's most influential figures.
Indians On TIME's '100 Most Influential People' List
Here's a list of Indians and Indian origin people who have made it to the list:
Alia Bhatt: This Bollywood star's recent Hollywood debut and entrepreneurial ventures have cemented her status as a global force. Tom Harper, director of Bhatt's Hollywood film, commends her ability to blend "movie-star magnetism" with "authenticity and sensitivity", making her a "truly international star."
Dev Patel: This Indian-origin actor has carved a niche for himself in Hollywood. His breakout role came in 2008 with the global phenomenon 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Patel's portrayal of Jamal Malik, a teenager from the slums of Mumbai, earned him critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor.
Sakshi Malik: This Olympic medalist wrestler has broken stereotypes and pursued excellence in a traditionally male-dominated sport. In the 2016, Rio Olympics, Malik became the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal, clinching the bronze in the 58 kg freestyle category. Her victory has inspired young girls to pursue wrestling.
Satya Nadella: The Indian-born CEO of Microsoft has transformed the tech giant under his leadership. His vision for cloud computing and artificial intelligence has positioned Microsoft as a major player in the ever-evolving technological landscape.
Ajay Banga: In 2023, Banga's career trajectory took a turn when he was nominated and subsequently elected president of the World Bank. His focus on financial inclusion aligns perfectly with the World Bank's mission of empowering developing nations.
Priyamvada Natarajan: A renowned astrophysicist at Yale University, Natarajan's research focuses on black holes and the cosmic microwave background radiation. She authored the book 'Mapping the Heavens: The Radical Scientific Ideas That Reveal the Cosmos', making complex astronomical concepts accessible to a wider audience.
Asma Khan: This Indian-origin chef's restaurant 'Darjeeling Express' is famous for its all-female kitchen and food that "doesn't taste like restaurant food." Khan's unique concept resonated with diners, earning her a spot on the prestigious Netflix series 'Chef's Table'.
Jigar Shah: Leading the Loan Programs Office at the U.S. Department of Energy, Shah plays a crucial role in developing clean energy solutions. His work on renewable energy initiatives is critical in the fight against climate change.