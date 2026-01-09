French President Macron To Visit India Next Month, Jaishankar Hails 'Strategic Partnership'

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he will visit India next month to attend the AI Impact Summit. The Summit is slated to be a high-profile gathering aimed at finalising international agreements on artificial intelligence governance.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled for Feb 19-20 in New Delhi. and will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Macron told members of the diplomatic corps that the New Delhi meeting will focus on balancing rapid technological innovation with global regulation.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first time a major global convening on artificial intelligence has been hosted in the Global South.

Beyond technology, the visit signals a broader shift in the India-France relationship. Macron said upcoming talks will prioritise securing supply chains for rare earth minerals, essential components for semiconductors and clean energy manufacturing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, earlier during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, had also mentioned that India would be expecting President Macron soon, confirmed Akashvani.