French President Macron To Visit India Next Month, Jaishankar Hails 'Strategic Partnership'
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled for Feb 19-20 in New Delhi. and will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he will visit India next month to attend the AI Impact Summit. The Summit is slated to be a high-profile gathering aimed at finalising international agreements on artificial intelligence governance.
Macron told members of the diplomatic corps that the New Delhi meeting will focus on balancing rapid technological innovation with global regulation.
The AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first time a major global convening on artificial intelligence has been hosted in the Global South.
Beyond technology, the visit signals a broader shift in the India-France relationship. Macron said upcoming talks will prioritise securing supply chains for rare earth minerals, essential components for semiconductors and clean energy manufacturing.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, earlier during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, had also mentioned that India would be expecting President Macron soon, confirmed Akashvani.
Jaishankar also met with the French President and discussed contemporary global developments, and appreciated his "positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership”. Jaishankar, who is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, also addressed the Ambassadors’ Conference of France on Thursday.
“Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.
“Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership,” he added.
The external affairs minister, in another post on X, said it was an honour to address the Ambassadors’ Conference of France.
“Underlined contemporary global shifts driven by trade, finance, technology, energy, resources and connectivity. Changes in mindset have been the crucial factor,” he said.
“As well as the significance of India France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy,” he added.