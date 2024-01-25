French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India On January 25-26; Check His Full Schedule Here

The French president's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2:30 PM and he will depart for Delhi at around 8:50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

At around 5:30 pm on Thursday, PM Modi will welcome Macron in Jaipur.

The French president will kick-start his two-day trip by visiting Jaipur's stunning hilltop fort of Amber, the iconic Hawa Mahal and the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar.

In his nearly six-hour stay in Jaipur, Macron will also join PM Modi in a road show before the two leaders hold wide-ranging talks at the luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace on all key aspects of bilateral India-France ties and various geopolitical upheavals.

The roadshow is scheduled to start at the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm while Modi and Macron are set to begin their talks at 7.15 pm.

Shoring up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change, clean energy and mobility of students and professionals is set to be the focus of talks between the two leaders.

The French president's visit is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are looking at finalising two mega defence deals for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French-designed Scorpene submarines.