French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India On January 25-26; Check His Full Schedule Here
The French president's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2:30 PM and he will depart for Delhi at around 8:50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be on a State visit to India on January 25-26, as the Chief Guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations.
Macron has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this would make him the sixth leader from France to grace the prestigious annual extravaganza.
French President's Schedule In India
At around 5:30 pm on Thursday, PM Modi will welcome Macron in Jaipur.
The French president will kick-start his two-day trip by visiting Jaipur's stunning hilltop fort of Amber, the iconic Hawa Mahal and the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar.
In his nearly six-hour stay in Jaipur, Macron will also join PM Modi in a road show before the two leaders hold wide-ranging talks at the luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace on all key aspects of bilateral India-France ties and various geopolitical upheavals.
The roadshow is scheduled to start at the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm while Modi and Macron are set to begin their talks at 7.15 pm.
Shoring up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change, clean energy and mobility of students and professionals is set to be the focus of talks between the two leaders.
The French president's visit is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are looking at finalising two mega defence deals for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French-designed Scorpene submarines.
Chief Guest Of Republic Day 2024: Emmanuel Macron
On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.
"This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented, and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties," a French readout said.
PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last year.
A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade.
Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.
The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians.
President Macron will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7:10 pm. The French president is scheduled to depart Delhi at 10:05 pm on Friday.
President Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stéphane Sejourné (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sébastien Lecornu (Armed Forces) and Rachida Dati (Culture), a business delegation along with eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
(With PTI inputs)