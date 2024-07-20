Freight Train Operations Surge 60% From Last Year: Official

Talking about the challenges in the completion of the project, Jain said 11,000 hectares of land was to acquired across the seven states. "This is equivalent to 22,000 football grounds. The biggest challenges were in dealing with different land laws, local issues, law and order etc."

"The project has 62 important bridges, 535 major bridges, 4,643 minor bridges, 53 rail flyovers on passenger railway tracks, 304 roads over bridges, 557 roads under bridges, and 48 junctions among several other features," he said.