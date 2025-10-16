Foxconn Will Certainly Come To Tamil Nadu With Its Commitment For Investment, Jobs: Minister TRB Rajaa

Refuting the opposition AIADMK charge that the Taiwanese major had denied the state government's claim of establishing its unit, the minister said, "Foxconn will certainly come to Tamil Nadu. The number is absolutely true. There's no doubt. It is definitely coming with the promised investment of Rs 15,000 crore and 14,000 high-value jobs."

Raising an issue related to the industrial scenario in the state, former AIADMK Minister P Thangamani said, although Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai hailed from Tamil Nadu, Google chose to establish an Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with $15 billion investment.