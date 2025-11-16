Four Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

At least four people died and five others sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials here said.The collision between a Tata Sumo vehicle and a dumper truck occurred around 10.30 pm at Palar in Budgam, they said..According to the officials, nine people were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident, where four of them were declared 'brought dead'..Five others were undergoing treatment at hospitals, they said..8 Injured In Blast At J&K Police Station While Taking Samples Of Explosives Seized In Faridabad