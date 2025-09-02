Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Moves To Farmhouse, Not Govt Bungalow: Here’s Why

Jagdeep Dhankhar is eligible for three pensions, as an ex-MP, former Vice President and ex-Rajasthan legislator.

As per reports, Dhankhar has recently applied to resume his pension as a former Rajasthan legislator. He represented the Kishangarh constituency between 1993 and 1998, receiving a pension until 2019, when it was paused after he became West Bengal Governor. That pension is now set to be restored, starting at Rs 35,000 per month for one term. With an additional 20% hike for those aged above 70, Dhankhar will receive about Rs 42,000 every month from the Rajasthan Assembly.

In addition, his time as a Member of Parliament entitles him to another Rs 45,000 a month. But the most significant payment comes from his tenure as Vice President, which carries a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month. As the former Vice President, he is also entitled to several other benefits, such as a large Type-8 government bungalow in Delhi, secretarial staff, medical support and domestic assistance.

Though Dhankhar had also served as Governor of West Bengal, that post does not provide pension benefits. But former governors are entitled to claim reimbursement of Rs 25,000 a month for secretarial staff.