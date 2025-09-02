Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Moves To Farmhouse, Not Govt Bungalow: Here’s Why
Jagdeep Dhankhar is eligible for three pensions, as an ex-MP, former Vice President and ex-Rajasthan legislator.
Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved into a farmhouse in Delhi’s Chhatarpur after stepping down from office in July. The arrangement is temporary until his government-allotted bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road is renovated. The renovation work is likely to take around three months, according to an NDTV report.
While his new accommodation has drawn some attention, it is Dhankhar’s financial entitlements that stand out. At 74, he is eligible for three pensions from different stages of his political career.
Three Pensions
Jagdeep Dhankhar is eligible for three pensions, as an ex-MP, former Vice President and ex-Rajasthan legislator.
As per reports, Dhankhar has recently applied to resume his pension as a former Rajasthan legislator. He represented the Kishangarh constituency between 1993 and 1998, receiving a pension until 2019, when it was paused after he became West Bengal Governor. That pension is now set to be restored, starting at Rs 35,000 per month for one term. With an additional 20% hike for those aged above 70, Dhankhar will receive about Rs 42,000 every month from the Rajasthan Assembly.
In addition, his time as a Member of Parliament entitles him to another Rs 45,000 a month. But the most significant payment comes from his tenure as Vice President, which carries a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month. As the former Vice President, he is also entitled to several other benefits, such as a large Type-8 government bungalow in Delhi, secretarial staff, medical support and domestic assistance.
Though Dhankhar had also served as Governor of West Bengal, that post does not provide pension benefits. But former governors are entitled to claim reimbursement of Rs 25,000 a month for secretarial staff.
Comfortable Retirement
Taken together, Dhankhar’s pensions amount to nearly Rs 3 lakh per month, not including the staff and accommodation provided under official entitlements.
As per rules, former Presidents, former Vice Presidents and former Prime Ministers are given a type-8 bungalow in Lutyens' Zone or two acres of land at their ancestral place. Dhankhar has already written to the Urban Development Ministry requesting his bungalow, which will be ready after repairs and furnishing.
Sudden Resignation
On July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President, citing health issues. His decision came on the first day of the Monsoon session, even though his term was set to end on Aug. 10, 2027. The election to choose his successor will be held on Sept. 9, with NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan contesting against opposition nominee, former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy.