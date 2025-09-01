Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Leaves Official Residence 40 Days After Resigning
Jagdeep Dhankar will be staying in a farmhouse in the Gadaipur area as a temporary measure until he is given a type-8 bungalow, in line with the usual protocol for a former vice president.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had announced his resignation from the position on July 21, officially left the ceremonial quarters allotted to him on Monday.
He vacated the Vice President's enclave near the Parliament's house.
Dhankhar has a bungalow issued for him at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, according to NDTV report, that cited the Central Public Works Department. This however, will be available for use after three months and, hence, Dhankar was assigned temporary accomodations.
The 74-year-old will be staying in a farmhouse in Delhi's Gadaipur area as a temporary measure until he is given a type-8 bungalow, in line with the usual protocol for a former vice president, the report said.
Dhankhar also reportedly wrote a letter to the Urban Development Ministry for government housing regarding the same.
According to official rules and regulations, former prime ministers and vice presidents are to be assigned a type-8 bungalow in the Lutyen Zone or two acres of land at their ancestral place.
Dhankar had resigned from the vice president's position citing health reasons. The election for his successor will take place on Sept. 9.
The incumbent National Democratic Alliance selected CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra as their candidate for the role while the Opposition nominated B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.