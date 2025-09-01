Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Leaves Official Residence 40 Days After Resigning

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had announced his resignation from the position on July 21, officially left the ceremonial quarters allotted to him on Monday.

He vacated the Vice President's enclave near the Parliament's house.

Dhankhar has a bungalow issued for him at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, according to NDTV report, that cited the Central Public Works Department. This however, will be available for use after three months and, hence, Dhankar was assigned temporary accomodations.

The 74-year-old will be staying in a farmhouse in Delhi's Gadaipur area as a temporary measure until he is given a type-8 bungalow, in line with the usual protocol for a former vice president, the report said.