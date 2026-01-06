Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 81, news agency ANI reported.

Kalmadi was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune, till 2:00 p.m., and cremation will take place at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm, the office of Kalmadi said.

The former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and sons-in-law, and grandchildren.