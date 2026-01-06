Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81
Suresh Kalmadi's mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune, till 2:00 p.m., and cremation will take place at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm
Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 81, news agency ANI reported.
Kalmadi was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune, till 2:00 p.m., and cremation will take place at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm, the office of Kalmadi said.
The former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and sons-in-law, and grandchildren.
Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011, one of the longest tenures at the helm of the country’s apex Olympic body.
Indian Olympic Association. During this period, Indian sport expanded its international presence, including the country’s landmark moment at the Beijing 2008 Olympics when Abhinav Bindra won India’s first individual Olympic gold medal.
Internationally, he held senior athletics posts, including leading roles in Asian athletics and serving on the sport’s global governing structures. In Pune, he was also linked with the growth of road-running and the city’s sporting calendar, including the Pune International Marathon.
Kalmadi’s later years were overshadowed by controversy connected to the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, where he chaired the organising committee and faced allegations investigated by agencies.
Personal Life
Kalmadi was born on 1 May 1944 in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. His family roots lay in Mangalore, Karnataka, reflecting the Konkani heritage associated with communities along the Konkan coast.
He received his early education in Pune, studying at St Vincent’s High School, where he completed his secondary schooling. He later graduated from Fergusson College in Pune.
His civilian education was followed by military training. Kalmadi attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla before moving on to specialised flying instruction at the Air Force Flying College in Jodhpur and Allahabad.