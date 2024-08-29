Former Supreme Court Lawyer AG Noorani Passes Away At 93 In Mumbai

Eminent scholar and former Supreme Court lawyer AG Noorani passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 93, as reported by NDTV. Noorani, renowned for his legal acumen, notably defended Sheikh Abdullah during his extended detention.

He also practised at the Bombay High Court, where he represented former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi in legal battles against his political rival, J Jayalalithaa.

Considered one of India's finest legal scholars and political commentators, Noorani authored several notable books, including The Kashmir Question, Badruddin Tyabji, Ministers' Misconduct, Brezhnev's Plan for Asian Security, The Presidential System, The Trial of Bhagat Singh, and Constitutional Questions in India.

His insightful columns were regularly published in leading newspapers, including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, and The Statesman.