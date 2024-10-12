Former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique Shot At, Passes Away; Leaders Pay Tribute
Reports suggest that at least one bullet struck Siddique in the chest.
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, passed away after he was shot in Bandra, Mumbai.
Sources indicate he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at his son Zeeshan's office, where three bullets were fired. Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was in critical condition and was undergoing treatment.
Reports suggest that at least one bullet struck Siddique in the chest, which necessitated continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts. One of his aides was also reported to be shot, according to NDTV sources.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting—one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana—while a third suspect remains at large. He emphasised that strict action will be taken by the Mumbai police.
Shinde, Pawar, And Other Leaders Offer Condolences
Eknath Shinde, while addressing the media, emphasised that strict action will be taken by the Mumbai police. "I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai," he stated.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar expressed his dismay on social media, stating that the shooting is a regrettable event. He criticised the current administration for its handling of security, suggesting that if the Home Minister and those in power continue to approach governance so lightly, it poses a serious threat to the public.
Pawar called for not only a thorough investigation but also for those in power to take responsibility and resign. He paid tribute to Siddique and extended condolences to his family.
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¤®à¤¡à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤µà¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤³à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥à¤¦à¤à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤à¥à¤¹à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤§à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¤à¤¤à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤³â¦— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024
"With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, the Siddiqui family and their workers," tweeted NCP Chief Ajit Pawar.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also expressed his sorrow, stating, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them."
The Mumbai Congress also tweeted, stating, "The Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and dedication to the community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.
Police personnel cordon off the area.
(Source: PTI)
The shooting, which occurred on Dussehra, raises concerns as it comes just months before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav expressed shock over the incident to NDTV, noting that Siddique had not mentioned any threats prior to the attack.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with celebrities Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, quickly arrived at Lilavati Hospital following the news of Baba Siddique's shooting. Siddique was well-known for his popular iftar parties and had strong ties with numerous high-profile celebrities.
Who Was Baba Siddique
A seasoned politician, Siddique served as an MLA for Bandra West three times—1999, 2004, and 2009—and held the position of Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA from 2004 to 2008.
He was affiliated with the Congress party for 48 years before joining Ajit Pawar's NCP in February. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, currently serves as the MLA for Bandra East and was expelled from Congress in August.