Former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique Shot At, Passes Away; Leaders Pay Tribute

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, passed away after he was shot in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sources indicate he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at his son Zeeshan's office, where three bullets were fired. Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was in critical condition and was undergoing treatment.

Reports suggest that at least one bullet struck Siddique in the chest, which necessitated continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts. One of his aides was also reported to be shot, according to NDTV sources.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting—one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana—while a third suspect remains at large. He emphasised that strict action will be taken by the Mumbai police.