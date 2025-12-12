Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away in Latur on Friday, as reported by NDTV. He was 91.

Patil breathed his last at around 6:30 a.m. at his residence in Latur. He was under home care due to prolonged illness.

Patil was a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held key portfolios in the Union cabinet. He had won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times.