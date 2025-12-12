Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91

Business NewsNationalFormer Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
12 Dec 2025, 09:01 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shivraj Patil. (Photo: X)</p></div>
Shivraj Patil. (Photo: X)
Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away in Latur on Friday, as reported by NDTV. He was 91.

Patil breathed his last at around 6:30 a.m. at his residence in Latur. He was under home care due to prolonged illness.

Patil was a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held key portfolios in the Union cabinet. He had won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times.

Patil was a lawyer by training. In the 1980s, he held Union portfolios, including defence and commerce. He was elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 1991 and served until 1996, a period during which he backed efforts such as computerisation and public access to parliamentary information.

Patil’s tenure as home minister came under intense scrutiny after the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. On November 30, 2008, his resignation was accepted by the President, and he stepped down citing moral responsibility, a rare instance of a senior minister quitting after a major security failure.

He later remained active in public life, and his parliamentary career included a long stint in the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 2004. After leaving the Union cabinet, Patil served as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

