Forbes India Unveils Top 100 Digital Stars: Nancy Tyagi Takes the Lead, Check Others On List

Fashion and lifestyle content creator Nancy Tyagi has claimed the top spot on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list. Tyagi, with a following of 2.9 million on Instagram, gained recognition for her engaging fashion content and her stunning looks on the Cannes 2024 red carpet, where she made her international debut wearing her own creations.

The second edition of India's Top 100 Digital Stars, a collaborative study by Forbes India and Goat, highlights the country’s leading digital personalities, who inspire others and excel across various fields, including comedy, beauty, business, fitness, food, tech, travel, and social work. The list primarily features individuals who produce unique content in these areas, showcasing the diversity of talent within the digital landscape.

Following Tyagi, comedy content creator Sakshi Keshwani ranked second, while Danny Pandit took the third position. Dharna Durga, the 2023 list topper, was placed fourth this year.

The fifth spot was held by Mahesh Keshwala, with Harshita Gupta coming in sixth. Rajvardhan Grover and Apoorva Mukhija occupied the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Beauty content creator Tarini Peshawaria ranked ninth, and Kiran Dutta rounded out the top ten. Comedy creator Meethika Dwivedi followed closely at the eleventh spot.