Forbes India Unveils Top 100 Digital Stars: Nancy Tyagi Takes the Lead, Check Others On List
Following Tyagi, comedy content creator Sakshi Keshwani ranked second, while Danny Pandit took the third position.
Fashion and lifestyle content creator Nancy Tyagi has claimed the top spot on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list. Tyagi, with a following of 2.9 million on Instagram, gained recognition for her engaging fashion content and her stunning looks on the Cannes 2024 red carpet, where she made her international debut wearing her own creations.
The second edition of India's Top 100 Digital Stars, a collaborative study by Forbes India and Goat, highlights the country’s leading digital personalities, who inspire others and excel across various fields, including comedy, beauty, business, fitness, food, tech, travel, and social work. The list primarily features individuals who produce unique content in these areas, showcasing the diversity of talent within the digital landscape.
Following Tyagi, comedy content creator Sakshi Keshwani ranked second, while Danny Pandit took the third position. Dharna Durga, the 2023 list topper, was placed fourth this year.
The fifth spot was held by Mahesh Keshwala, with Harshita Gupta coming in sixth. Rajvardhan Grover and Apoorva Mukhija occupied the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Beauty content creator Tarini Peshawaria ranked ninth, and Kiran Dutta rounded out the top ten. Comedy creator Meethika Dwivedi followed closely at the eleventh spot.
The rise of influencers in India has become a transformative force, reshaping the marketing landscape and redefining how brands connect with audiences. As barriers to entry in content creation diminish, the number of regional language creators is also on the rise.
These digital stars, often self-made, have cultivated loyal communities through authenticity and creativity. However, the ongoing challenge for creators remains how to continually reinvent themselves and produce engaging content that retains their fanbase.
Through the ‘India’s Top 100 Digital Stars’ list, Forbes India and Goat celebrate the achievements of 100 creators, evaluating both quantitative and qualitative measures across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.