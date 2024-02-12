Focus On Global Collaborations, Enforcement Resulting In Large Number Of Seizures: DRI Chief

FICCI CASCADE chairman Anil Rajput said, 'We launched the Anti-Smuggling Day on Feb 11, 2022 and pledged to spare no effort in raising awareness and taking concerted action against the multi-faceted challenge of smuggling. We have now introduced a new campaign - 'Smuggled Saaman Ko Karo Nakaar, Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna Karo Sakaar'.

The Indian economy is flourishing under a proactive government, translating to increased prosperity and subsequently, greater spending power, he said.