Flying From Navi Mumbai Soon? First Flight Date, Routes And Fares Announced — Details Inside

The flight operations will kick off with Akasa Air becoming the first carrier to begin scheduled services. The airline has opened flight bookings to four domestic destinations—Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi, and Delhi—from the new Navi Mumbai Airport.

The first flight from Akasa Air will fly from New Delhi to Navi Mumbai International Airport on Dec. 25, 2025, at 5.25 a.m.

This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa on Christmas, Delhi and Kochi on Dec. 26, 2025, and Ahmedabad on December 31, 2025.

The bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website and through multiple leading travel agents, with prices starting from Rs 5,122.