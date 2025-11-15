Flying From Navi Mumbai Soon? First Flight Date, Routes And Fares Announced — Details Inside
Akasa airline has opened flight bookings to four domestic destinations — Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi, and Delhi from the new Navi Mumbai Airport.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India’s most anticipated aviation projects, is set to open its doors for commercial operations on Dec. 25.
The airport’s first phase will handle up to 20 million passengers annually and help decongest the overburdened Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Navi Mumbai Airport: First Flight And Flight Routes
The flight operations will kick off with Akasa Air becoming the first carrier to begin scheduled services. The airline has opened flight bookings to four domestic destinations—Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi, and Delhi—from the new Navi Mumbai Airport.
The first flight from Akasa Air will fly from New Delhi to Navi Mumbai International Airport on Dec. 25, 2025, at 5.25 a.m.
This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa on Christmas, Delhi and Kochi on Dec. 26, 2025, and Ahmedabad on December 31, 2025.
The bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website and through multiple leading travel agents, with prices starting from Rs 5,122.
Budget carrier, IndiGo, in a statement, said that they will start flight operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport from Dec. 25 and will connect NMIA to ten cities across India.
The cities listed by IndiGo are Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Kochi, and Mangaluru.
The low-cost carrier also plans to expand operations, progressively, at NMIA by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.
Navi Mumbai Airport:
Developed jointly by Adani Airports and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), the Navi Mumbai airport is built with an integrated multi-modal transport network linking road, metro, and suburban rail systems. The first phase features a single runway and a modern terminal equipped with 21 contact gates and high-efficiency baggage and security systems.
The airport is being developed over 1,160 hectares, with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) executing the pre-development work, which includes river diversion, high-tension power line relocation, and land development. The financial closure for the project was achieved in March 2022, with State Bank of India sanctioning Rs 12,770 crore out of the total project cost of Rs 19,647 crore.