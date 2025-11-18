Fly To These 10+ Destinations From Navi Mumbai Airport Starting Dec 25: Check Routes and Prices
In the first month, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will operate for 12 hours between 8 am and 8 pm and will handle 23 scheduled daily departures.
In the first month, the airport will operate for 12 hours, between 8 am and 8 pm. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.
Navi Mumbai Airport: Explore Flight Routes and Fares
Some of the destinations you can fly from Navi Mumbai Airport include:
Delhi
Akasa Air (QP 1832): Departs Navi Mumbai at 8:50 am, arrives Delhi at 11:15 am (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 16,405 onward.
IndiGo (6E 5263): Departs Navi Mumbai at 9:25 am, arrives Delhi at 11:15 am (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 10,500 onward.
Bengaluru
IndiGo (6E 461): Departs Navi Mumbai at 7:45 pm, arrives Bengaluru at 9:35 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 5,315 onward.
Hyderabad
IndiGo (6E 882): Departs Navi Mumbai at 8:40 am, arrives Hyderabad at 9:55 am (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 7,717 onward.
Goa
Akasa Air (QP 1927): Departs Navi Mumbai at 5:40 pm, arrives Goa at 6:55 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 7,800 onward.
IndiGo (6E 2054): Departs Navi Mumbai at 4:00 pm, arrives Mopa at 5:05 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 8,533 onward.
Mangaluru
IndiGo (6E 865): Departs Navi Mumbai at 10:40 am, arrives Mangaluru at 12:10 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 13,630 onwards.
Ahmedabad
Akasa Air (QP 1916): Departs Navi Mumbai at 5:40 pm, arrives Ahmedabad at 6:50 pm (from Dec 26). One-way fare: Rs 7,000 onward.
IndiGo (6E 837): Departs Navi Mumbai at 10:10 am, arrives Ahmedabad at 11:15 am (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 5,483 onward.
Lucknow
IndiGo (6E 830): Departs Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm, arrives Lucknow at 9:25 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 6,011 onward.
Jaipur
IndiGo (6E 837 + 6E 7523): Departs Navi Mumbai at 10:10 am, arrives Jaipur at 5:15 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 9,365 onwards.
Jammu
IndiGo (6E 5263 + 6E 2293): Departs Navi Mumbai at 9:25 am, arrives Jammu at 7:40 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 15,595 onward.
Coimbatore
IndiGo (6E 882 + 6E 6646): Departs Navi Mumbai at 8:40 am, arrives Coimbatore at 4:05 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 12,453 onward.
Kochi
Akasa Air (QP 1915): Departs Navi Mumbai at 1:30 pm, arrives Kochi at 3:30 pm (from Dec 26). One-way fare: Rs 15,400 onward.
IndiGo (6E 908): Departs Navi Mumbai at 6:25 pm, arrives Kochi at 8:20 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 12,624 onward
Nagpur
IndiGo (6E 817): Departs Navi Mumbai at 1:45 pm, arrives Nagpur at 3:20 pm (from Dec 25). One-way fare: Rs 5,326 onwards.
Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport, with its maiden flight from Delhi to Navi Mumbai landing on December 25, 2025.
Our maiden flight from Delhi to Navi Mumbai will land at NMI on 25th December 2025, marking a historic milestone. With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commenceâ¦ pic.twitter.com/8tZVLXBPve
Connecting directly with four Indian cities, Akasa Air will operate its maiden flight between Delhi and NMIA on December 25 which will be followed by services to Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad in subsequent days.
The airline said it will progressively ramp up operations from the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, scaling up to 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures over a period of time.
IndiGo also said it plans to expand its operations from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second airport by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.
IndiGo said it will connect the future-ready airport to 10 cities across India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore, starting December 25.
The airport has been developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by Adani Group and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).