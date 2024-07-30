Five Dead As Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad District

Five people, including two children, were confirmed to have died in landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, authorities said.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a Nepali family died in the Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

The Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.