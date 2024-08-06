First US-India Cancer Dialogue Concludes In New Delhi

Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, said, "The Department of Biotechnology is committed to accelerate discovery of innovative solutions towards cancer treatment through multidisciplinary approaches. The India-US Cancer Moonshot Dialogue, which included two-days of scientific discussions, is a testament to our commitment to revolutionise cancer cure, leveraging biotechnology advancements for a cancer-free tomorrow."

Rajiv Bahl, the Secretary to government of India, department of health research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, "The two-day scientific deliberation was very fruitful and will foster collaboration between people, organisations, and between public and private entities to identify potential areas of mutual interest between the two countries in cancer research and management."

In June 2023, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the strong health partnership between the US and India by announcing new commitments to accelerate the fight against cancer, including convening a US-India Cancer Dialogue to advance the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer.