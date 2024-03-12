First Lunar Eclipse Of 2024: Check Date, Time, What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And More
The first lunar eclipse of 2024 is set to take place alongside Holi, the festival of colours. This celestial event will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and will take place on March 25. Here is all you need to know:
Lunar Eclipse 2024: What Is A Penumbral Eclipse?
Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow obscures the Moon. Lunar eclipses are categorised into three types: partial, penumbral and total.
According to NASA, the Moon travels through Earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow during a penumbral eclipse. "The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice. If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it," the space agency said.
First Lunar Eclipse 2024: Date And Time
The eclipse will occur between 10:23 am and 3:02 pm on March 25. According to a NDTV report, it won’t be visible from India.
According to reports, it will be visible in several parts of Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, the United States, Portugal, South Norway, England, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Japan, Italy, and Germany.
First Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will It Impact Holi?
Some follow the 'sutak' period during the duration of an eclipse, which means they avoid performing any auspicious activities during this time frame. Considering that the eclipse will not be visible in India, there is no need to observe 'sutak' period. Hence, the eclipse will not affect Holi celebrations in any way.
How Many Eclipses In 2024?
There will be four eclipses in 2024, including one total solar eclipse, but none of them will be visible from India, according to a senior official from Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.
The total solar eclipse will occur on the intervening night of April 8 and 9 and it will not be visible in India, the observatory's superintendent Dr Rajendraprakash Gupta told news agency PTI.
The partial lunar eclipse will occur on the morning of September 18, he said. Astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers in the country will also be deprived of the sight of an annular solar eclipse which will occur on the intervening night of October 2 and 3, he said.
(With PTI inputs)