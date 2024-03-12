First Lunar Eclipse Of 2024: Check Date, Time, What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And More

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow obscures the Moon. Lunar eclipses are categorised into three types: partial, penumbral and total.

According to NASA, the Moon travels through Earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow during a penumbral eclipse. "The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice. If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it," the space agency said.