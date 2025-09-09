Business NewsNationalFire Breaks Out In Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala Outlet | Watch Video
Fire Breaks Out In Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala Outlet | Watch Video

Firefighting operations are currently underway, as per ANI report.

09 Sep 2025, 12:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala outlet. (Image: Screenshot/ ANI)</p></div>
Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala outlet. (Image: Screenshot/ ANI)
A major fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s outlet in Haryana's Ambala on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are currently underway, as per ANI report.

(This is a developing story)

