Fire Breaks Out In Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala Outlet | Watch Video
Firefighting operations are currently underway, as per ANI report.
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
A major fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s outlet in Haryana's Ambala on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are currently underway, as per ANI report.
#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025
(This is a developing story)
