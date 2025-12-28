ADVERTISEMENT
Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In Mumbai, No Casualties
A civic official said that four fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out in two hours.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
A fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in the eastern suburbs here in the wee hours of Sunday, civic officials said.
There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted on the sixth floor of Emgeen Chambers in the Kalina area of Santacruz East around 2.30 am, they said.
A civic official said that four fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out in two hours.
The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, office files, wooden furniture, computers, glass facade and the false ceiling on the sixth floor of the building, he said.
The police, 108 Ambulances, staffers from a power company and BMC were rushed to the spot.
ALSO READ
10 Killed As Private Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Karnataka — Check Latest Updates
Opinion
10 Killed As Private Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Karnataka — Check Latest Updates
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT