Fire Breaks Out At Club In Ghodbunder Road, Thane | Watch Video

Last week, there were three incidents of fire within four days. A fire broke out at three warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district on Dec.14 afternoon, triggering panic in the industrial area. There was no report of casualty. The blaze was reported at around 2.30 pm in three warehouses at Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi town, the officials said, adding it was not yet known what was stored there.

Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe told news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown storing autorickshaws at Kalher in Bhiwandi town.

On Dec.10, a fire broke out in an iron tank used for storing asphalt at a scrapyard in Thane city but no one was injured in the blaze. The incident occurred in the premises of a company located near Bhayander Pada at 5.55 p.m. and no one was injured in the incident.