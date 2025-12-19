Fire Breaks Out At Club In Ghodbunder Road, Thane | Watch Video
A massive fire broke out at the Blue Roof Club in the Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., news agency ANI reported.
The cause of the fire is reported to be due to fireworks. The Disaster Management and the fire department rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after a lot of efforts.
No casualties were reported.
#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | A massive fire broke out at the Blue Roof Club in the Ghodbunder Road area of ââThane, on Thursday night at 10:30 PM due to fireworks. It was brought under control after a lot of efforts. No casualties reported.— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2025
Visuals Source: Thane Municipalâ¦ pic.twitter.com/b1taFUfm57
Yasteen Tadvi, Disaster Management Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation, told news agency ANI, "We cannot specify the reason for the fire, but the fire was massive. When the Disaster Management team received a call, the fire department immediately dispatched fire brigades to the location. The fire was brought under control after considerable effort. There have been no casualties or injuries. The fire broke out about one hour ago, and we controlled the fire in about half an hour."
Last week, there were three incidents of fire within four days. A fire broke out at three warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district on Dec.14 afternoon, triggering panic in the industrial area. There was no report of casualty. The blaze was reported at around 2.30 pm in three warehouses at Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi town, the officials said, adding it was not yet known what was stored there.
Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe told news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown storing autorickshaws at Kalher in Bhiwandi town.
On Dec.10, a fire broke out in an iron tank used for storing asphalt at a scrapyard in Thane city but no one was injured in the blaze. The incident occurred in the premises of a company located near Bhayander Pada at 5.55 p.m. and no one was injured in the incident.