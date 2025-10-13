Fire Breaks Out At Auto Parts Shops In Mumbai's Kurla Area

A massive fire broke out at several automobile spare parts shops in Mumbai's Kurla during the early hours on Monday, Oct. 13. No casualty was reported so far, as reported by PTI.

The blaze was reported at 2.42 a.m. in 15 to 20 shops located near a gurdwara on CST Road in Kurla (West), the officials said as per The Hindu.

The fire was confined to stocks of automobile spare parts, electric wiring and installations, tyres, and scrap material, an official said.

Multiple fire engines, jumbo water tankers and several other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.