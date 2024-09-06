Fire Erupts At Kamala Mills Compound In Mumbai

A fire broke out around 06:30 a.m. at the Times Tower of Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Eight fire engines are present at the spot as teams work to bring the situation under control, NDTV reported citing sources. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The level two (major) fire is confined to an electric duct between the third and seventh floors on the rear side of the building with a glass facade, a civic official said.

The Kamala Mills compound, which has witnessed many major fires, is located next to the Parkside residential building. Parkside residents said it was a "terrifying experience" to see plumes of flame and smoke rising close to their homes.

According to the residents, their security staff tried to control the blaze with their building's firefighting equipment before firemen arrived at the scene.

(With inputs from PTI)