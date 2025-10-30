FIR Filed After MLA Shows Creation Of Fake Aadhaar Card In Donald Trump’s Name

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in US President Donald Trump's name and its use to register bogus voters, officials told news agency PTI. The complaint was lodged at the South Region Cyber Police Station in Mumbai under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how the fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters. BJP's social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar had watched this content on a YouTube channel, wherein allegations were also made against an office-bearer of his party.

Wagaskar filed a police complaint against the unidentified creator, owner and user of the website and others, a police official said. As per reports, the case has been registered under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for forgery, identity theft and dissemination of false information.

The complainant claimed a fraudulent act was committed by the political leader that endangered social security by inciting anger and hatred among the public against an 'autonomous institution in India' and his party (BJP), as per the FIR.