FIR Filed After MLA Shows Creation Of Fake Aadhaar Card In Donald Trump’s Name
Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how the fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters.
Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in US President Donald Trump's name and its use to register bogus voters, officials told news agency PTI. The complaint was lodged at the South Region Cyber Police Station in Mumbai under provisions of the Information Technology Act.
Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how the fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters. BJP's social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar had watched this content on a YouTube channel, wherein allegations were also made against an office-bearer of his party.
Wagaskar filed a police complaint against the unidentified creator, owner and user of the website and others, a police official said. As per reports, the case has been registered under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for forgery, identity theft and dissemination of false information.
The complainant claimed a fraudulent act was committed by the political leader that endangered social security by inciting anger and hatred among the public against an 'autonomous institution in India' and his party (BJP), as per the FIR.
ALSO READ
SIR 2.0 Explained: Valid Documents To Key Dates — All About EC's Voter-List Revision Exercise In 12 States
Fake Aadhaar Card Demonstration
Rohit Pawar had on October 16 alleged that after the unfavourable results for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections last year, there were malpractices such as registration of bogus voters, bulk deletion of genuine voters and double registration of voters.
As part of the demonstration, he displayed a sample Aadhaar card featuring Donald Trump’s name and photograph, linked to a residential address in his constituency, according to reports. 'Unfavourable' voters were shown as dead, and bogus voting took place in the name of dead persons, Pawar claimed.
Between 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, 32 lakh voters were added, which amounted to addition of 6.5 lakh voters per year or 54,000 per month. But between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls, 48 lakh voters were added in just six months, the NCP (SP) leader said.