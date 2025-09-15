'He Could Be Saved': Son Of Deceased Finance Ministry Official Questions Hospital Choice

Navnoor Singh, son of Navjot Singh, senior official of the Finance Ministry who died in a road accident on Sunday after his bike was hit by a BMW car told NDTV that his father might have survived had he been taken to a nearby hospital.

Singh said, "Time is critical," alleging that his father was taken to a hospital about 17 kilometres away from the accident site. "Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," Singh told NDTV.

Navjot Singh, the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, was returning home with his wife on his bike from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when a BMW car hit his motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station. The two were then taken by the accused to a private hospital in GTB Nagar, NDTV reported. The accident occurred on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The senior official passed away, but his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 50, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Speaking to NDTV, their son, Navnoor Singh, said his father might have survived but he was taken to a farway hospital.

"A family friend called me to inform me that my parents have met with an accident. I thought it must be a minor accident as my father is a careful driver. I was not very worried. But when we went to the hospital, it didn't make sense to me why my parents were admitted to a hospital in GTB Nagar when the accident happened near Dhaula Kuan," said Navoor Singh, the couple's son, while speaking to NDTV.

The BMW and motorcycle involved in the crash have been seized, and the accident site was examined by a crime investigation team along with forensic experts, NDTV report said on Sunday.