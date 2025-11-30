'Feet-On-Ground' Approach: Kiran Bedi Proposes Structured Plan For Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has called for stronger, coordinated and field-driven action to address Delhi's recurring air pollution crisis, urging top authorities, including the prime minister, to personally oversee progress.

In multiple posts on X, Bedi, who was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, said public officials must 'breathe the air themselves by visiting polluted sites' and shift from 'self-care to public care'.