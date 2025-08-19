FASTag Annual Pass Launched: Tamil Nadu Leads Purchases Of Rs 3,000 Pass — Check How To Activate

Download the App or Visit the Website: To begin, download the Rajmarg Yatra app (available for Android and iOS) or go to the official NHAI website. Make sure you're using a stable internet connection and have the latest version of the app.

Log in and verify eligibility: Log in using your mobile number or vehicle registration number. Confirm that your FASTag is active, correctly linked to your vehicle, and not blacklisted. The pass is only for private, non-commercial vehicles.

Fill in Details and make the payment: Enter your vehicle and FASTag details. You may be asked to upload documents like your RC and a form of ID. Double-check all the information to ensure a smooth verification process. After that, pay the Rs 3,000 fee using UPI, a debit/credit card, or net banking. You cannot use your wallet balance for this payment.

Receive confirmation: After payment and verification, the pass is typically activated on your FASTag within two hours. You'll receive an SMS confirmation once it's ready to use. The newly introduced FASTag annual pass facility has crossed five lakh users across the country within four days, an official statement said on Monday.

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on National Highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, was launched on August 15.