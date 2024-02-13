Farmers To March Towards Delhi, Punjab-Haryana Borders Fortified

Following a second round of meeting that lasted more than five hours with the Centre late on Monday, Sarwan Singh Panhder -- general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -- said, "We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands … Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 a.m."

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.