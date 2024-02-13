Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Punjab-Haryana Border

Farmers have began their march to a heavily fortified Delhi after their meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal remained inconclusive.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks... We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said.

Farmer leaders are demanding a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, among other demands.

Source: PTI