NDTV ProfitNationFarmers' Protest Live Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Punjab-Haryana Border
ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Punjab-Haryana Border

Catch the latest updates from farmers' protest live here.

13 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@oh_yezuz?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Shubham Sharma</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-standing-next-to-a-tree-in-a-park-d3yPuBvYOyM?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image for representation (Source: Shubham Sharma on Unsplash)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Indian Capital Locks Down As Farmers Mass To Protest Crop Prices

Police in Delhi and the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have blocked major city access roads using metal barriers, concrete barricades and barbed wire in an effort to halt thousands of farmers marching to demand guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers, three years after crippling anti-reform demonstrations that choked the Indian capital for months.

Read full article here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers


11 companies deployed at Haryana's Bahadurgarh: SP Jhajjar Arpit Jain

"11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using various sources": SP Jhajjar Arpit Jain

Source: ANI

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Hopeful Of Resolving Dissent

Farmers have began their march to a heavily fortified Delhi after their meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal remained inconclusive.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks... We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said.

Farmer leaders are demanding a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, among other demands.

Source: PTI


Farmers Begin 'Delhi Chalo' March, Security Bolstered

Farmers started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to the MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.

Security measures have been beefed up in the national capital before the protesters reach the city. Police and paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed in massive numbers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Source: PTI


Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT