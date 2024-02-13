Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Punjab-Haryana Border
Catch the latest updates from farmers' protest live here.
Indian Capital Locks Down As Farmers Mass To Protest Crop Prices
Police in Delhi and the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have blocked major city access roads using metal barriers, concrete barricades and barbed wire in an effort to halt thousands of farmers marching to demand guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers, three years after crippling anti-reform demonstrations that choked the Indian capital for months.
Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers
#WATCH | Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
The protesters are demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.
#WATCH | Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/LNpKPqdTR4— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024
11 companies deployed at Haryana's Bahadurgarh: SP Jhajjar Arpit Jain
"11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using various sources": SP Jhajjar Arpit Jain
Source: ANI
Haryana | "11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it usingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/bbSpV62ihj— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024
Government Hopeful Of Resolving Dissent
Farmers have began their march to a heavily fortified Delhi after their meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal remained inconclusive.
"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks... We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said.
Farmer leaders are demanding a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, among other demands.
Source: PTI
Farmers Begin 'Delhi Chalo' March, Security Bolstered
Farmers started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to the MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.
Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.
Security measures have been beefed up in the national capital before the protesters reach the city. Police and paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed in massive numbers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.
Source: PTI