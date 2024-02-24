Farmers Protest: Haryana Extends Mobile Internet Suspension In Seven Districts

In the order issued on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in these districts, on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," he said.