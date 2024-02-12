Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory
Delhi Police have issued an advisory alerting commuters about traffic restrictions at three borders of the national capital in view of the proposed farmers' protest march on February 13. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from today, February 12, for commercial vehicles.
Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all types of vehicles, the advisory stated.
Diversions Around Singhu Border
The advisory stated interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will need to take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 have been advised to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana Road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.
HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. should take the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border or Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.
Cars And Light Good Vehicles
Cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 can take exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two-lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.
They can exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44.
Cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. have been advised to take an exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.
Diversions Around Gazipur Border
Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take:
Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or
Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road or
Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.
Diversions Around Tikri Border
Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.
Vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take a left turn from the PVC red light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching Bahadurgarh.
Motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).
Farmers' protest
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the 'Chalo Dilli' march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
-with inputs from PTI