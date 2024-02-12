Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory

The advisory stated interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will need to take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 have been advised to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana Road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. should take the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border or Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

