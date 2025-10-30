Fake News — PIB Fact Checks Digitally Altered Video Of Finance Minister Promoting Investment Scheme

The Press Information Bureau has issued a clarification after a video circulating on social media falsely claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was endorsing a government-backed investment scheme.

In a post on X, PIB’s fact-checking unit stated, “A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting a government project, which promises that an investment of Rs 21,000 can earn up to Rs 15 lakh per month.”

PIB went on to confirm that "this is a digitally altered #fake video".

The misleading video purportedly showed Sitharaman promoting a government scheme that promised unusually high returns, up to Rs 15 lakh per month, on an initial investment of Rs 21,000.

Clarifying further, PIB said, "No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims! Stay vigilant. Verify information only through official sources before sharing."