Probe Child Deaths Linked To Cough Syrup In MP: Top Medical Association Writes To Centre

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to the central government on Wednesday, seeking an immediate and impartial investigation into the recent reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to the use of a particular cough syrup.

The medicine being blamed for the tragedy is 'Coldrif', a cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Ltd. At least 14 minors have died due to the alleged severe side effects linked to its consumption.

FAIMA, in its letter, expressed "deep concern over the recent reports of unfortunate child deaths" and raised serious questions about the "safety, quality assurance, and monitoring mechanisms governing the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products for children."

The association requested that the Ministry of Health, Medical Education & Family Welfare set up a Central Investigation Committee under the ministry to conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry into the incident, covering all stages of manufacturing, quality testing, and distribution. It said the committee should include qualified medical experts, pharmacologists, and representatives from different states to maintain transparency, neutrality, and multidisciplinary oversight.

FAIMA also asked that the committee submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations to strengthen national drug safety mechanisms and prevent similar tragedies. It urged the government to conduct nationwide inspections and random testing of pediatric medicines and syrups to verify compliance with established quality standards.

The letter further called for improved coordination between State Drug Control Authorities and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to ensure uniform enforcement and surveillance. It emphasised the need to provide medical assistance and necessary support to affected families and to take appropriate legal and administrative actions based on the committee's findings.

FAIMA further urged the ministry to strictly regulate quack practices and prevent the sale of non-OTC drugs without prescription by enforcing stricter pharmacy oversight. The association also appealed to ensure that registered doctors are not wrongfully blamed or harassed until the investigation is completed and the actual cause is scientifically confirmed. Any disciplinary or legal action, it said, should only be considered after the inquiry is concluded and verified by recognised medical bodies like FAIMA and the IMA.

The association stated that such a multi-state, expert-driven approach would help uphold transparency, strengthen regulatory systems, and reinforce public confidence in India's healthcare safety framework. The loss of young lives, FAIMA said, is a "matter of grave concern" that demands urgent government action to safeguard the highest standards of drug safety in the country.