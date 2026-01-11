Fadnavis Vows 'Hindu-Marathi' Mayor For Mumbai; Unveils Rs 17,000-Crore Climate Plan

Maharashtra Chief Minister was one of the marquee guests at NDTV's Power Play Summit heading into the Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. Speaking at the event, the Maharashtra chief minister issued a stern guarantee for the safety of Mumbai's non-Marathi residents.

Speaking at NDTV’s "Power Play" summit, Fadnavis addressed the rising linguistic tensions in the city. "Every non-Marathi living in Mumbai is safe and secured," the Chief Minister said.

"Yes, there are a few incidences of violence on them, but they [the Thackeray brothers] beat weak people for cheap publicity and politics," he added.

Fadnavis also set a firm ideoological tone for Mahayuti's campaign, stating, "The Mayor of Mumbai will be Hindu and a Marathi only."

The chief minister of Maharashtra went on to express his confidence in the upcoming BMC election, predicting a Mahayuti domination.

"I am confident of a better victory in the Municipal Corporation elections as compared to the Assembly elections," he stated.

His statement echoed that of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who predicted a 200-seat win for the Mahayuti alliance. Their statements came in the wake of Mahayuti releasing their election manifesto as well.

Fadnavis also talked about the infrastructure and environmental roadmap for the city of Mumbai, including the Rs 17,000 crore climate action plan for the next five years that is dedicated to the scientific treatment of solid and liquid waste.

On the cultural front, Fadnavis revealed that there will be a third language in Maharasthra.

"There will be a third language in Maharashtra—Hindi or any language one wants to select," he said. "As the report comes, we will decide from which standard it will be incorporated."