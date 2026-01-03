Fact Check: Will The UTS Mobile App For Mumbai Local Trains Be Shut Down From March 1?
The online train ticket booking system will gradually be shifted to the RailOne app.
The facility to book season and reserved tickets for Mumbai local trains using the UTS app has reportedly been withdrawn by the Indian Railways. Multiple social media posts about an imminent shutdown of the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app have led to confusion among Mumbai local commuters.
A viral post on X claims “UTS mobile app will be discontinued from 1 March 2026, as announced by the Railway Board. The RailOne app will be the only authorised app for unreserved ticket booking.” The post includes the image of a purported government notification.
ð¨ Update - UTS mobile app will be discontinued from 1 March 2026, as announced by the Railway Board. RailOne app will be the only authorized app for unreserved ticket booking.— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 2, 2026
Pls share with those who may need it. pic.twitter.com/hkEPHHMq6I
Fact Check: Is The UTS App Being Shut Down?
As of Jan. 2, 2026, the Railway Board has issued no formal directive confirming a shutdown date for the UTS app. Existing season tickets remain valid and device-specific, with the app halting only new bookings to allow current passes to expire naturally.
According to a post by journalist Rajendra B Aklekar, “As of Jan. 2, there is no official communication from the railway board that the old UTS app will shut down from a certain date.”
Facts about UTS app shut down— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 2, 2026
The new RailOne app launched by @RailMinIndia a few months ago is the upgraded version of UTS app booking.
As of January 2, there is no official communication from the railway board that the old UTS app will shut down from a certain date.
Also, itâ¦ pic.twitter.com/0Qy7fwuiEu
“Also, it is not practically possible to do so because passengers have their season tickets live in the UTS app (They could be monthly, quarterly, annual ones, which are device specific). The wallet money though gets automatically transferred to the RailOne account's UTS version with the log in,” he added.
Aklekar says there have been verbal discussions about shutting down the UTS app, but the Railway Board has not issued any official directives about it.
The Ministry of Railways launched the upgraded RailOne app several months ago as a comprehensive platform that integrates services such as ticketing, train enquiries, and food ordering, positioning it as the successor to UTS.
Option For Seamless Transition
A 'Transfer Ticket' link has been embedded in the updated UTS app, enabling effortless migration of active season tickets to RailOne.
UPDATE- They have now embedded a transfer ticket link in the old UTS app. So will be easy to move to the new app.— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 2, 2026
So finally.
Season tickets get transferred with the 'Transfer Ticket' option.
Wallet money gets transferred and updated to the new app.
“Season tickets get transferred with the 'Transfer Ticket' option. Wallet money gets transferred and updated to the new app,” Aklekar wrote.
Commuters can download the RailOne app from Google Play or iOS App Store for continued access to unreserved bookings, PNR checks, and more in one unified interface. The App was launched in July 2025 as a unified platform for train tickets and other services.