Fact Check: Will The UTS Mobile App For Mumbai Local Trains Be Shut Down From March 1?

The facility to book season and reserved tickets for Mumbai local trains using the UTS app has reportedly been withdrawn by the Indian Railways. Multiple social media posts about an imminent shutdown of the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app have led to confusion among Mumbai local commuters.

A viral post on X claims “UTS mobile app will be discontinued from 1 March 2026, as announced by the Railway Board. The RailOne app will be the only authorised app for unreserved ticket booking.” The post includes the image of a purported government notification.