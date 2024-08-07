Extra General Coaches Added To 84 Central Railway Trains To Ease Passenger Rush

NDTV ProfitNationExtra General Coaches Added To 84 Central Railway Trains To Ease Passenger Rush
The revised composition of these 84 trains will include 4 general class coaches and one general class, luggage cum guard's brake van each, a CR release stated.

07 Aug 2024, 11:18 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Source: Unsplash)

Facing flak over packed general compartments, the Central Railway has decided to augment 84 mail/express trains with four general coaches each to clear an extra rush of passengers.

Central Railway daily operates around 180 long-distance trains from various cities to different locations across the country, an official said on Wednesday.

The list of 84 trains includes prominent mail-express trains like Konark Express, Vidarbha Express, Amritsar Express, Chennai Express, Saket Express, and Kochuveli Superfast Express.

