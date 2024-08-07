Extra General Coaches Added To 84 Central Railway Trains To Ease Passenger Rush

"Facing flak over packed general compartments, the Central Railway has decided to augment 84 mail/express trains with four general coaches each to clear an extra rush of passengers..Central Railway daily operates around 180 long-distance trains from various cities to different locations across the country, an official said on Wednesday..The revised composition of these 84 trains will include 4 general class coaches and one general class, luggage cum guard's brake van each, a CR release stated..The list of 84 trains includes prominent mail-express trains like Konark Express, Vidarbha Express, Amritsar Express, Chennai Express, Saket Express, and Kochuveli Superfast Express..Kavach Train Protection System To Go Live On Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata Route By March 2025"