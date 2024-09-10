Indian External Affairs Minister Holds Talks With German Counterpart On Trade, Defence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and took stock of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence and security.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue, said they also exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers’ mobility, technology and defence & security," the minister said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said he also exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region and added that he was looking forward to welcoming Baerbock to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.

"Baerbock and I had a good discussion on the state of the world...Our conversation touched on many subjects...We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's recent visit to Ukraine. We talked about the situation in West Asia/Middle East, especially the Gaza conflict and its ramifications," Jaishankar said in a press statement alongside the German foreign minister.