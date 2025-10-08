Explosion Near Kanpur's Markaz Masjid Leaves At Least Six Injured

Business NewsNationalExplosion Near Kanpur's Markaz Masjid Leaves At Least Six Injured
08 Oct 2025, 09:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Picture used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Envato)
At least six people were injured in an explosion reported near Markaz Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not known. A forensic team has reached the site for examination, preliminary reports said.

The entire market was shaken by the blast, causing a stampede, according to the reports. An official confirmation on the stampede situation was awaited.

"This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger," Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar told news agency ANI.

"In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred," he added.

"We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later," the official added.

