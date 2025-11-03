Explained: What Is Causing A Drop In Delhi's Air Quality?

The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been deteriorating since Diwali. The national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, Nov. 3, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 recorded at 6:05 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) pegged the AQI at 316 by 9:45 a.m., still ‘very poor’. On Sunday, Nov. 2, the city had already recorded a worse reading of 366.

The sustained pollution can be attributed to weak wind movement, which has reduced the dispersion of particulate matter, and to a gradual dip in minimum temperatures by 1°C to 3°C over the last 24 hours.