Experts Alarmed As US CDC Reverses Hepatitis B Vaccine Policy; Sridhar Vembu Joins Debate

His comments came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 8-3 to withdraw its long-standing recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth — a position held since 1991.

The move, which experts say was not supported by new evidence, has stunned public health specialists and reversed more than three decades of US vaccination policy. America is now the first country to retreat from a birth-dose recommendation.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from infectious-disease experts, who warned it could lead to more cases of hepatitis B — a highly contagious, incurable viral infection and a leading cause of liver cancer.

Doctors quoted by major US publications like CNN and Healthline said the vote was based on a misunderstanding of decades of safety and efficacy data, with Tulane University’s John Schieffelin noting it “undermines the community’s trust in the scientific process".

Perinatal transmission (the period surrounding birth, generally encompassing pregnancy and the first year after delivery postnatal) accounts for up to 50% of hepatitis B cases in the US, and roughly 90% of infected newborns develop chronic disease, with one in four dying prematurely from cirrhosis or liver cancer. The universal birth-dose programme has driven a 99% decline in infant, childhood and adolescent hepatitis B cases since 1991.