Expats Provident Fund: Why Foreign Workers Are Stressing Over A Delhi High Court Order

The Delhi High Court has recently ruled that persons from other nations, residing in India for work, will now have to make contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). However, the ruling could cause confusion and hardships for expats, as per three experts that NDTV Profit spoke to.

The case involved foreign employees working in India for companies covered under the EPF Act, but whose home countries did not have a reciprocal Social Security Agreement or a bilateral economic agreement with India.

As per Alay Razvi, Managing Partner of Accord Juris, this raises the cost of employment for companies and reduces expatriates’ cash availability, since PF balances are generally withdrawable only at retirement age.

While this is not the first time that the courts of highest jurisdictions in their home states have been faced by the the question of PF contributions of expatriates, there is variance in their observations.

The Delhi High Court and the Bombay High Court have ruled in favor of making these contributions, while the Karnataka High Court has ruled in favor of expatriates.

With these conflicting court decisions, the future of the International Workers regime remains uncertain, as per Rashmi Pradeep, Partner (head - southern region), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.