AI 171 Crash: No Pilot Error, Focus Should Be On Engine Shutdown, Says Captain CS Randhawa | Profit Exclusive

Captain CS Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots and former deputy chief flight operations inspector at DGCA, has questioned the initial findings of the AAIB’s preliminary report into the Air India AI171 crash. He strongly ruled out pilot error as the cause, calling instead for a deeper investigation into the fuel cut-off that led to the fatal dual-engine flameout just after takeoff.

According to the AAIB report, both fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just one second apart, causing the engines to lose power seconds after liftoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12. The aircraft, headed to London Gatwick, crashed within 32 seconds, killing 260 people including 19 on the ground.

Captain Randhawa emphasised that the fuel control switches are physically guarded and spring-loaded, making it impossible for them to move without deliberate manual intervention. “A pilot cannot accidentally toggle those switches. They must be lifted and moved intentionally—this isn’t something inertia or turbulence can cause,” he told NDTV Profit. The report does not clarify who gave the command or operated the switches, nor who issued the mayday call, which raises serious doubts, he said.