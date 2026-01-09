Ex-MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan's Daughter Dies In Car Accident In Indore

Three people were killed and another seriously injured after a car crashed into the rear of a truck on the bypass near Ralamandal in the Tejaji Nagar police station area early on Friday, reported Navbharat Times.

The victims were identified as Prerna Bachchan, daughter of former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Prakhar Kasliwal, son of Congress state spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, and a man named Mansindhu. A fourth occupant, a young woman named Anushka, was injured and admitted to a private hospital, added the Navbharat Times report.

The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. when a grey Tata Nexon (registration MP 13 ZS 8994) struck the truck from behind. Police said the impact was severe and the vehicle was badly mangled, requiring rescue teams to cut through parts of the car to remove the occupants.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed sorrow in a social media post and offered condolences to the Bachchan family.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nath wrote, "I have received the heartbreaking news of the demise of my colleague and daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Shri Bala Bachchan, Prerna, in a road accident in Indore. This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident. My condolences are with Shri Bala Bachchan's family. May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and bestow upon the family the strength to bear this thunderbolt. Om Shanti." [sic]