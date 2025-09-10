Ex Karnataka MLA Loses Over 60 Lakhs In 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Here's What Happened
Ex Aurad MLA Gundappa Vakil and another complainant from Vijayapura district, Shirya Madar lost over 60 lakh by a fraudster in Digital Arrest scam. The notorious scam has resurfaced with these two cases, NDTV reported.
Fraudster posed as officials from Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and even online judges who duped Vakil and Madar. In case of Vakil, fraudsters contacted him on Aug 12 and claimed that he is linked to money laundering case of businessman Naresh Goyal.
Imposters continued to pretend as CBI and ED officials over several calls and produced Vakil before a fake online judge. During the process, the fraudster coerced him to transfer money in stages 10 lakh, followed by 20 lakh with assurance of returning the amount after verification. Vakil has lost 30.99 lakh before realising he had been conned.
Similarly on Aug 12, Madar received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a CBI officer and informed that his bank accounts and ATM card were found linked to Naresh Goyal's case. Another separate imposter posed as DCP Neeraj Kumar and told him he was under 'digital arrest' and must cooperate, NDTV reported.
Madar was then presented before fake online court where fraudsters demanded deposits for investigation and property verification. He transferred Rs 10.99 lakh to accounts in the names of fake officials and another Rs 20 lakh through RTGS to an IndusInd Bank account, NDTV reported.
In both cases, when no refund came and the fraudsters disappeared, FIRs were filed at the Bengaluru CCB Cyber Crime Police Station.