Ex Karnataka MLA Loses Over 60 Lakhs In 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Here's What Happened

Ex Aurad MLA Gundappa Vakil and another complainant from Vijayapura district, Shirya Madar lost over 60 lakh by a fraudster in Digital Arrest scam. The notorious scam has resurfaced with these two cases, NDTV reported.

Fraudster posed as officials from Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and even online judges who duped Vakil and Madar. In case of Vakil, fraudsters contacted him on Aug 12 and claimed that he is linked to money laundering case of businessman Naresh Goyal.

Imposters continued to pretend as CBI and ED officials over several calls and produced Vakil before a fake online judge. During the process, the fraudster coerced him to transfer money in stages 10 lakh, followed by 20 lakh with assurance of returning the amount after verification. Vakil has lost 30.99 lakh before realising he had been conned.