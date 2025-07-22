Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar Held Guilty Of Rs 64 Crore Bribe In Loan Sanction To Videocon

ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar has been held guilty of receiving a bribe of Rs 64 crore in exchange for sanctioning a Rs 300 crore loan to the Videocon group.

An appellate tribunal at New Delhi has found Kocchar guilty, in an order dated July 3, the tribunal ruled that the payment was a clear case of 'quid pro quo', routed through Kochhar’s husband, Deepak, via a company linked to Videocon.

"The history given by the appellants (ED) has been narrated and supported by the evidence in the light of the reference of the statements under Section 50 of the PMLA Act which are admissible and can be relied," the tribunal said.

"The allegation made by the appellants stands because on paper ownership of M/s NRPL is shown to be of V N Dhoot but according to him also, the entire control of the company was of Deepak Kohhar. Thus, the allegations were made for quid pro quo to Chanda Kochhar for sanction of loan to Videocon Group of Industries," it further said.