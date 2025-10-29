Ex-BPCL CFO Blasts Bangalore's 'Anarchy', Recounts Struggles He Faced After Death Of Only Child

In his post, Sivakumar mentioned how his daughter, Akshaya, worked for 11 years, which included eight years in Goldman Sachs.

He later went on to share the "pain" he experienced with the ambulance driver, police, crematorium as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the family completed the formalities after Akshaya's demise.

K Sivakumar said that the ambulance driver had asked them to pay Rs 3,000 for transporting his daughter from a hospital in Kasavanahalli to Koramangala's St John's.

What happened next was even more painful for him. He recalled that the police officials were "rude," especially the inspector, when his juniors said they could go ahead with her post-mortem.

When his former employer intervened in the matter and "pulled the right strings," then the police made a "U-turn" and even asked him whether he had approached top brass.

After the post-mortem, they donated her eyes and her body was released for cremation.

Even at that cremation ground, the family was asked for money and they paid the amount.

K Sivakumar's order continued later as well. "Then, since the police had to give a copy of FIR and Post Mortem report, we met after four days and they gave and openly demanded cash which I paid in the open police station," he wrote.

In his post, he even highlighted how no CCTV was installed in the area where they take money. He said that the sub-inspector "spoke so nicely and signed the above documents and gave me."

Later on, he was asked to meet his assistant, where the bribe was demanded.