Ex-BPCL CFO Blasts Bangalore's 'Anarchy', Recounts Struggles He Faced After Death Of Only Child
In a LinkedIn post, the former BPCL CFO narrated the family’s harrowing experience after his daughter's death in Bengaluru.
K Sivakumar, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), has opened up about the "sad state of affairs" in Bengaluru after the tragic demise of his only daughter, Akshaya Sivakumar, last month at the age of 34.
Akshaya died at home due to a brain hemorrhage on Sept. 18, 2025. She had studied B. Tech in Computer Science and did her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, which has gone viral, K Sivakumar shared his "trauma" and "emotional turmoil". Not only did he lose his only child, but he also allegedly faced corruption in India's IT hub from the very system that was supposed to help him during difficult times.
'Sad State Of Affairs'
In his post, Sivakumar mentioned how his daughter, Akshaya, worked for 11 years, which included eight years in Goldman Sachs.
He later went on to share the "pain" he experienced with the ambulance driver, police, crematorium as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the family completed the formalities after Akshaya's demise.
K Sivakumar said that the ambulance driver had asked them to pay Rs 3,000 for transporting his daughter from a hospital in Kasavanahalli to Koramangala's St John's.
What happened next was even more painful for him. He recalled that the police officials were "rude," especially the inspector, when his juniors said they could go ahead with her post-mortem.
When his former employer intervened in the matter and "pulled the right strings," then the police made a "U-turn" and even asked him whether he had approached top brass.
After the post-mortem, they donated her eyes and her body was released for cremation.
Even at that cremation ground, the family was asked for money and they paid the amount.
K Sivakumar's order continued later as well. "Then, since the police had to give a copy of FIR and Post Mortem report, we met after four days and they gave and openly demanded cash which I paid in the open police station," he wrote.
In his post, he even highlighted how no CCTV was installed in the area where they take money. He said that the sub-inspector "spoke so nicely and signed the above documents and gave me."
Later on, he was asked to meet his assistant, where the bribe was demanded.
'Wondering What Will Poor Do?'
K Sivakumar asked whether police officials have "family or feeling" when they demand money or speak rudely to a person, who is already in "trauma and in emotional turmoil".
The family even faced a problem in getting the death certificate from the BBMP.
K Sivakumar claimed that he visited the BBMP for five days, but was told that there was nobody in the office because of the "caste survey".
The death certificate was only issued after he approached a top BBMP official. Also, they took "more money" from him than what is officially charged for it.
Concluding his post, K Sivakumar made a plea to "big wigs," asking whether the city could be "saved from anarchy?"
He added, "Can Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji (and) Mazumdar - bigwigs with billions of money – save this city?"
In the comment section, several users shared their reactions to the experience of K Sivakumar and his family.
“This is why many Indians move abroad, give up their Indian citizenship, and never return to India," one person wrote.
Another added that this was "really shocking" and "the height of apathy".
Here are the screenshots of the LinkedIn post shared by users on X:
Akshaya, 34, passed away from a brain hemorrhage on 18 Sept.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 29, 2025
In his LinkedIn post, her father shared how, at every step, the ambulance, the police, the crematorium, and even the BBMP office, officials shamelessly extorted bribes from him while he was mourning his only child, andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ACTROWNXRf
It is so sad to read @AkshayaS90's father's posts on Linkedin.— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) October 29, 2025
Imagine losing your only child and then paying bribe for her death certificate.
Stuff like this makes you lose faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/OobNB8x4wK