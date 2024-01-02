Everyone Wants To Do An FTA With India: GTRI Report

Canada's 70.8% of imports are already happening at zero MFN duty. The same is the case with Switzerland (61%), the US (58.7%), the UK (52%), EU (51.8%).

"In contrast, in India only 6.1% of global imports are undertaken at zero MFN duty. Given this, India might not see a big increase in exports after these FTAs because these countries already have low or no import duties," Srivastava added.